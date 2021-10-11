Thousands expected at Saginaw’s block party downtown this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As the area continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, a big block party is being planned for downtown Saginaw as two big events take place.

The Riverfront Saginaw Spirit-Symphony Season Opener Block Party is scheduled for this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It will take place as the Saginaw Spirit has its first home game of the season and as the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra plays at the nearby Temple Theatre.

“This is a time to celebrate,” said Craig Goslin, president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit.

Goslin was joined by Saginaw’s city manager, Tim Morales, Tom Miller with Saginaw Futures, and Larry Preston from the Temple Theatre at a press event on Monday.

The event was put on to share the particulars of the block party which will include things like live music, food trucks, a magic show, bounce houses, and more around Saginaw.

“We’re gonna have all of the venues being the Dow Event Center, Huntington Event Park, the Temple and Morley Plaza and old town all having activities and specials for our fans,” Goslin said.

Goslin said several thousand people are expected to be in downtown Saginaw for the Spirit game , the orchestra’s performance at the Temple Theatre and the block party.

On the hockey side of things, Goslin said the players, coaches, and staff are extremely excited to bring hockey back to downtown Saginaw after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been painful for all of us not to be able to gather in a place where we’re all excited to be able to come together and experience a great product on the ice,” he said.

The block party is expected to bring in some big bucks for local businesses in the area. A place that will be on full display Saturday night, too, will be the Temple Theatre.

“This truly is an opportunity to showcase many of the things happening in the downtown area,” said Larry Preston.

The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra will have a show starting at 8 p.m. at the theatre. The event is called “The best of John Williams.”

Preston said after COVID-19 took a bite out of business the last year and a half, they are ready to put the pandemic behind them and drive business back up.

“Yes, it slowed us down but it has not stopped us,” he said. “We’re moving forward. We’re very excited about that.”

With construction going on at the Dow Event Center’s parking ramp, there will be some additional parking available. In downtown, the center’s front lot and 400 lot will be available. The Commerce Tower, Delta College, and Michigan Works lots will also be open.

The general manager of the Dow Event Center asks everyone to arrive at the event early to find that right spot.

“We expect a lot of traffic down here so arrive early,” said Jon Block. “Parking should be convenient to each of you and it is secured parking. We will have staff in attendance at all times.”

Covenant HealthCare is the presenting sponsor of the party.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.