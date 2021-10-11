Advertisement

Two Bay County police officers involved in shootout with California man

Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police officers were involved in a shootout near Bay City with a California resident on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the officers from the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety were riding in a patrol car together when they encountered a vehicle stopped along Finn Road around 3 p.m.

A 34-year-old man from California fired a gun at the officers, according to investigators. Both officers returned fire with the man. However, police say neither the suspect or officers was struck by gunfire.

Michigan State Police have not disclosed the suspect’s motive for firing at the officers.

Michigan State Police say the California man refused to surrender to police immediately, but police arrested him a short time later without further incident. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and transferred to the Bay County Jail.

The Hampton Township Department of Public Safety asked Michigan State Police to investigate the incident. Reports will be forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether any criminal charges are filed.

Both Hampton Township officers involved in the shootout have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy after police-involved shootings.

