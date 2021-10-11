A very warm Monday followed by storm chance Monday night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north, we’ll see brisk southerly winds and very warm temperatures today. As a cold front and low pressure system move into the area tonight and tomorrow, scattered rain will develop, and then turn us cooler tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be around 80 degrees! Winds will be out of the S at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll start the day with sunshine and some high, thin clouds. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day – you’ll notice thicker clouds in the afternoon and evening – and that will be ahead of rain moving in closer to midnight.

Tonight winds stay up at 10-20mph with scattered showers and storms. A few storms may have gusty winds and hail, so we’ll keep you updated here throughout the day and overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll see more scattered rain. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s, but tomorrow our highs remain in the 60s!

A few stray showers linger into Wednesday morning before we dry out a bit with highs in the low 70s.

