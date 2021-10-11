Advertisement

Whitmer announces $1 million in support of officers and public safety across Michigan

police officer

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer announced on Monday that police agencies across the state of Michigan will be receiving funding to boost public safety initiatives.

The Michigan State Police Department was awarded awarded a large grant in support of the de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program.

Whitmer has also announced that 11 other local agencies across the state will be awarded a total of $1 million which will support the goal to increase public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe.”

Officials said that the initiative for de-escalation trainings will helps ease tensions during police-civilian encounters. The goal is to ensure that both law enforcement and community members can communicate safety.

“Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day,” said Whitmer

The Michigan State Police has nearly 2,100 enforcement members, Joe Gasper, Director of the Michigan State Police said that this grant will allow them to build upon the trainings to recruits and to have consistent programs that can be implemented in the field.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Gasper.

It is said that training on de-escalation helps officers maintain security in situations, prevent crime, and advance community policing.

“The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is grateful for the efforts of our Governor to restore and provide training funds to our officers so they can better protect their communities,” said Chief Robert Stevenson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

The full list of each community receiving public safety grants can be found below:

City of Big Rapids, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $75,000.00

Charter Township of Brownstown, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $74,335.00

City of Detroit, Crisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT, $241,768.00

Village of Dundee, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $61,120.00

City of Houghton, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $37,903.00

City of Ironwood, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $21,300.00

Charter Township of Kalamazoo, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $74,999.00

City of Marysville, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $75,000.00

Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation, $51,205.00

Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Enhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities, $99,760.00

Michigan Department of State Police, De-Escalation Law Enforcement Agency Grants, $182,328.00

Oakland County, Microgrants / Community Trust and Legitimacy: Community Trust Project, $30,420.00

Total DOJ Grants, $1,025,138.00

