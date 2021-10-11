Whitmer lowers flags in honor of the late State Representative, Andrea Schroeder

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in Lansing and Northern Oakland County after the death of a state representative from the 43rd District.

Representative Andrea Schroeder represented Clarkston, Clintonville, Independence Township, Lake Angelus, and Waterford Township.

She died from stomach cancer on Oct. 1. and will be buried on Tuesday.

Representative Schroeder was 57-years-old.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday.

