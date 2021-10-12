424 jobs and $23 million of investment coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of jobs and a $23 million investment is coming to Genesee County!

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Tuesday that two businesses are expanding in Burton and in Grand Blanc Township, and to help make that happen, the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance is offering to help fill new positions.

Aside from providing jobs, it will also put two vacant buildings to use again.

Now, the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance is focusing on getting those hundreds of jobs filled.

“We’re going to put together some strategies on how to go to pools of folks who are looking for jobs. We’re going to partner with stakeholders and we’re going to think about how to help with overcoming barriers that it might be like transportation to training to childcare and were going to try to help pull together the right people to solve those problems, so these companies can be successful here,” Tyler Rossmaessler said. Rossmaessler is the Executive Director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance.

The two companies are the supply chain manager provider Northgate and the auto supplier DAG Technology. Northgate is based in Flint and expanding in Burton to bring 374 jobs and investing $13 million, and DAG Technology is based in Sterling Heights and establishing a new manufacturing facility in Grand Blanc Township, investing $10 million dollars.

They’ll be taking over a former Tier-1 supplier facility in Grand Blanc Township, bringing the total jobs to 424 and $23 million to the Flint region. Some of those jobs focus on assembly, paint and assemble, and injection molding.

“I am proud of these companies. I’m proud of the community, and I’m excited about the opportunity that this is going to provide for folks in our community,” Rossmaessler said.

Michigan Works! is also involved in filling those jobs and are open to helping employees with services like transportation and childcare.

If you’re interested, you can find more detailed information on the Governor’s press release by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.