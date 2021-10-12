Beaumont Health offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some jobs

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The burnout being felt by Michigan’s frontline workers is leading many to quit jobs that are integral to the coronavirus response, like nurses.

Beaumont Health is offering sign-on bonuses of $15,000 to full-time med techs working the midnight shift, $10,000 to newly hired full-time registered nurses and thousands of dollars for about 20 other positions.

That comes less than a month after Beaumont leaders had to temporarily close about 180 beds due to a staffing shortage.

Beaumont is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by next week with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

Beaumont is Michigan’s largest health care system with eight hospitals in Metro Detroit, 155 outpatient facilities, 5,000 physicians and 33,000 total employees.

