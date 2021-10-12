Advertisement

Beaumont Health offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some jobs

Overnight med techs can get the most while registered nurses can get $10,000
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The burnout being felt by Michigan’s frontline workers is leading many to quit jobs that are integral to the coronavirus response, like nurses.

Beaumont Health is offering sign-on bonuses of $15,000 to full-time med techs working the midnight shift, $10,000 to newly hired full-time registered nurses and thousands of dollars for about 20 other positions.

That comes less than a month after Beaumont leaders had to temporarily close about 180 beds due to a staffing shortage.

Beaumont is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by next week with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

Beaumont is Michigan’s largest health care system with eight hospitals in Metro Detroit, 155 outpatient facilities, 5,000 physicians and 33,000 total employees.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Andrea Acevedo is president of the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union.
Nursing home workers ask Saginaw City Council to set example with hazard pay
Ziggy's Ice Cream in Grand Blanc raises money for cancer patients
Grand Blanc ice cream shop owner scoops up donations for cancer
pediatric doctor examining a sick baby's ear
Michigan seeing surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases in children
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital is located in Saginaw.
Ascension planning $175 million worth of hospital projects in Mid-Michigan