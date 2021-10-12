City officials say bond proposal could fix at least 90% of Fenton’s roads

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Fenton said that after more researching, their bond proposal could fix at least 90% of the city’s crumbling roads.

At the city’s second community meeting, City Manager Lynn Markard said that one thing is clear, everyone agrees the roads need to be fixed.

Most roads in the city of Fenton are riddled with pot holes.

City Manager Lynn Markland said that the November bond proposal would raise $24 million dollars and would fix about 30 miles of local roads over the next 10 years.

“We would probably end up with a total of many 28-30 miles of road that would be improved. One of the things we have to look at is utilities under the road and determine what needs to be replaced or repaired. Those streets will take more time for engineering so it will be maybe the 2nd or 3rd year we look at those,” said Markland

ABC12 reported last month that the city was assessing which roads would see repairs first. While Markland said they still can’t say which will be first, they now know the bond could cover at least 90% of the neighborhood roads that need repairs.

“We might actually be able to do closer to 100% depending on how the bids go. If we’re able to put them together in a larger package, we could get a benefit of the economy of scale, mobilization cost per mile of street should be less,” said Markland.

During the first two meetings, Markland said that most residents seemed excited about the idea of the roads being fixed, but curious about what else the money may cover.

“They talked about issues like sidewalks, other parts of infrastructure, water mains, sewer. So, everyone agrees that the roads need to be fixed, that’s not the question. The question is how do they get paid for,” he said.

There will be a third community meeting on the bond proposal on Oct. 14. at 6 p.m. at the Fenton Community and Cultural Center.

Markland said that the bond would be over 10 years and would cost the average home owner in Fenton about $266 the first year.

Many residents have also asked if a federal government passed infrastructure bill could help the roads, but he said that money is not often given to local agencies.

It will likely go to the Michigan Department of Transportation if anything is approved.

