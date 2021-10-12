Crim Fitness Foundation launching a new program focused on bringing mindfulness to the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Fitness Foundation is launching a program to bring mindfulness into the community.

Each Wednesday, 18 “mindful fellows” hope to teach people to be fully present while meditating, in hopes of lessening stress.

The foundation said that the emphasis is on providing better resources to the Black, Indigenous, and people of color in the community, which is underrepresented in the field of meditation.

Mindfulness classes will be held online every Wednesday at noon. More information can be found HERE.

