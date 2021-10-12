Advertisement

Five-hour water shutoff planned for part of Flint on Wednesday

Flint Water Plant
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Flint’s east side will be without water service for about five hours on Wednesday.

The Flint Water Department plans to pause service to an area east of Dort Highway, south of Carpenter Road and west to Boulevard Drive or the Flint River around 11:30 a.m. to replace broken valves in the distribution system.

The area of Flint shaded in yellow will lose water service for about five hours beginning at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 2021.(source: City of Flint)

Work is scheduled to last about five hours, but could last longer. City crews say they will work as quickly as possible to minimize the disruption for homes and businesses in the area.

A boil water advisory was not in place for the area on Tuesday. Residents and businesses who lose water service Wednesday should run their cold water for about 15 minutes after service is restored to flush the system.

Anyone with questions about the project should call the Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.

