Flint Restaurant Week begins Tuesday after two-year layoff

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday is the beginning of Restaurant Week in Flint.

It’s the perfect time to explore new restaurants in the Vehicle City or get back to favorites.

The event is back for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday through Saturday with nearly 20 restaurants signed up to participate.

Patrons can receive their very own Flint Restaurant Week prize package by bringing along the passport of flavor available at any participating eatery and getting it stamped at six locations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.