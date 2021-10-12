Advertisement

General Motors extends layoffs at Flint Engine Operations

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The global microchip shortage continues to affect Mid-Michigan auto workers.

General Motors announced it will extend layoffs at Flint Engine Operations for another two weeks. The automaker says adjustments to production schedules at assembly plants is the reason for the extension.

That means the layoffs will continue for the weeks of Oct. 18 and 25. Some workers may be called back on an individual basis a little earlier.

This fall, GM announced layoffs at most of its North American plants as the company struggles to get enough computer chips to keep up with demand.

Acres of fields and parking lots in Genesee County are filled with hundreds of heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks assembled in Flint that are waiting for microchips before they can be shipped to dealers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flint water shut off planned for Wednesday
Flint Water Shutoff on Wednesday
The Crim Fitness Foundation is launching a program to bring mindfulness into the community.
Crim Fitness Foundation launching a new program focused on bringing mindfulness to the community
The Crim Fitness Foundation is launching a program to bring mindfulness into the community.
Crim Fitness Foundation launching a new program
Huron County Sheriff's Office
Two women rescued from leaky rowboat after trip to Turnip Rock