General Motors extends layoffs at Flint Engine Operations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The global microchip shortage continues to affect Mid-Michigan auto workers.

General Motors announced it will extend layoffs at Flint Engine Operations for another two weeks. The automaker says adjustments to production schedules at assembly plants is the reason for the extension.

That means the layoffs will continue for the weeks of Oct. 18 and 25. Some workers may be called back on an individual basis a little earlier.

This fall, GM announced layoffs at most of its North American plants as the company struggles to get enough computer chips to keep up with demand.

Acres of fields and parking lots in Genesee County are filled with hundreds of heavy duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks assembled in Flint that are waiting for microchips before they can be shipped to dealers.

