Advertisement

Genesee County parents struggling to find daycare to return to work

Many daycare facilities have enough space but not enough workers, and the turnover is high right now
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For those having trouble finding daycare, parents should know that they are not alone.

Across Mid-Michigan, finding child care centers with long waiting lists is not uncommon. The U.S. Labor Department said that the Child Care industry is down 126,000 positions right now nationwide.

Until those positions are filled, many parents can’t get back to work.

”I can’t work if I don’t have someone to watch my baby,” 22-year-old Kimberly Ressegeye said.

Ressegeye spends all day playing with her three-year-old daughter, Piper, but as a single mom, it’s difficult to work full-time or even part time, and she can’t help getting distracted thinking about how she’s going to provide for Piper.

“To me, having a job is going to keep my bills paid, my car driving. It’s gonna keep food in her belly,” Ressegeye said.

The good news is Kimberly is starting a job with Amazon in one week, but now she has a new problem: securing a spot for daycare.

“It’s beyond frustrating because I have bills to pay. I have things I have to take care of, and I can’t do any of it if I can’t make money, and I need to make money, but I need her to have a daycare to watch her,” Ressegeye said.

ABC12 called Fenton Academy Early Learning Center and asked what’s going on with daycares and waiting lists. The owner, Monica Racine, said that many daycare facilities have enough space but not enough workers, and the turnover is high right now.

“These children need stability, so having a turnover is not fun at a daycare because we want these children to feel comfortable. This is their home away from home,” Racine said.

Thankfully, Kimberly’s family can wear the daycare hat until Piper gets a spot.

“I do have my grandma and my mom who help which is nice, but they work full-time too, so they can’t always just hop on my three-year-old,” Ressegeye said.

Racine said that half of her waiting list is from mothers who want to get in who are still pregnant. She says she’s expanding her center in Grand Blanc hopefully by the new year.

One of the reasons daycare centers are having such trouble finding workers is they’re compensated at similar rates to other widely available jobs.

In 2020, the median pay for childcare workers across the U-S was about $12.24 an hour. That amounts to just over $25,000 a year.

Compare that to servers at restaurants at about half a dollar less an hour.

Also, retail workers make almost a dollar more per hour.

Daycare centers say the responsibilities that come with working with children often are the reason people choose similar pay at those other positions with the same entry-level requirements.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Genesee County parents struggling to find daycare to return to work
Difficulty finding daycare to return to work
Saginaw, restaurant owner settle lawsuits over license revocation
Saginaw to pay restaurant owner $325k as lawsuits are settled
Rita's Southern Soul Food Cafe
Saginaw, restaurant owner settle lawsuits over license revocation
424 jobs and $23 million investment is coming to Genesee County
424 jobs and $23 million of investment coming to Genesee County