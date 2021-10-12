JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Lots of clouds held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday and temperatures held pretty steady in the 60s for much of the day. For all of the cloud cover, only scattered showers drifted across the area. A few will continue to linger through the evening, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else. Even as the lingering showers fade away, mostly cloudy skies will likely hold through the night as low temperatures early Wednesday morning settle into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a pretty nice day across the ABC12 viewing area. After a cloudy start to the day, we should get into some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s on a light wind from the southwest to south. By Wednesday night, another batch of rain will be making a move into our area. The pattern will likely hang around into early Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will again be in the 70s with a little bit of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will be talking a little bit of a tumble as we close-out the workweek. With a good bit of cloud cover, some showers, and a west to northwesterly wind, Friday will see high temperatures drop back into the 60s. We may lose another ten degrees or so for Saturday. With a mix of sun and clouds, spotty showers, and a stronger northwesterly wind, high temperatures will be in the 50s. On ABC12 News we will let you know if temperatures will recover into next week. - JR