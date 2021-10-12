MDOT announces road closure in Flint starting on Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that they will be closing the Saginaw Street bridge over I-69 to complete deck patching starting on Wednesday.

This work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 from Fenton Road to Dort Highway.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. (Governor Whitmer's office)

This work will require roadway officials to close the Saginaw Street bridge. Southbound Saginaw Street traffic is said to be planned to detour onto 7th Street, Grand Traverse Street, and 12th Street. Northbound Saginaw Street traffic will be detoured to 12th Street, Grand Traverse Street, and 5th Street.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said that this work will improve the bridge deck surface, which is vital in extending the life of the roadway.

It is estimated that this work will be complete by Nov. 4.

For a full view of roadwork, click on the project map.

