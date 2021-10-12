Advertisement

More than 400 new jobs expected to come to Genesee County

Senator Jim Ananich said that two new business projects will hopefully create more than 400 new jobs in Genesee County.
Senator Jim Ananich said that two new business projects will hopefully create more than 400 new jobs in Genesee County.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Senator Jim Ananich of Flint announced on Tuesday that more than 400 new jobs are expected to come to Genesee County.

This announcement comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation released the information about two business projects that will hopefully create more than 400 new jobs in Genesee County.

“Genesee County’s hard workers and solid communities make it a perfect place for businesses to put down roots and grow. These hundreds of new jobs will draw in new families and bolster the local economy, leaving a lasting impact on our area. I’d like to thank Governor Whitmer, the MEDC, NorthGate, DAG Technology and everyone who has been committed to our region’s economic success,” said Ananich.

