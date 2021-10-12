Paralyzed Mt. Morris race car driver beating the odds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mt. Morris native Michel Johnson was paralyzed from a motorcycle accident at age 12 back in 2018.

“I was coming out turn 4 and I either hit a rut or someone’s rear wheel and I made a straight right turn,” he said. “My chest hit the handlebars of the motorcycle and it threw me over. But when I hit the handlebars it just broke the back. That’s when I was paralyzed.”

But he was determined not to let the injury stop him. He won his first professional race after returning to the sport in July of 2018 and is still going strong

Johnson now is being featured in a Hyundai campaign as the co-driver of the No. 54 Hyundai Veloster N-TCR.

