Police identify 21-year-old Saginaw man shot and killed in moving car

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The man who was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County last weekend has been identified.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Darius Jackson of Saginaw died when the car in which he was riding was shot at by occupants of another car around midnight Saturday on Trautner Drive in Kochville Township.

Police say the 17-year-old driver of the car sustained a non-life-threatening injury after a bullet grazed his head while a third person in the car was not injured.

Deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office heard the hail of gunfire while sitting in the parking lot of the Target store on Bay Road around midnight Saturday. They found several 9 millimeter shell casings in the area of Trautner Drive and Bay Road.

A short time later, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a report from Covenant HealthCare about two gunshot victims who just arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators believe they were shot on Trautner Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the victims were leaving the Home2Suites hotel and driving west on Trautner Drive toward Bay Road when an unknown vehicle drove up behind them near Cardinal Square.

Shooters in the other vehicle opened fire and hit Jackson, who was riding in the back seat. He died from his injuries at Covenant.

Investigators say none of the victims could provide any information about the shooters or their vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 989-790-5404.

