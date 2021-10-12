Retired Flint police chief sent to trial on illegal gambling charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief will stand trial on illegal gambling charges after two other men pleaded guilty in the case.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says a Genesee County judge bound over Bradford Barksdale to trial on felony charges of illegal gambling, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Barksdale, who retired as Flint police chief in 2004, is accused of running an illegal and unlicensed gambling operation at the former West Point Arcade on Linden Road in Flint Township with Adam and Alvin Crossnoe.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board investigated the arcade in 2018 and referred the results to the attorney general’s office for criminal action. Preliminary hearings in the case started in 2019, but proceedings were delayed while courts were closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Crossnoe of Grand Blanc pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of illegal gambling and immediately was sentenced to two years of probation. Alvin Crossnoe of Burton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal gambling and is awaiting sentencing in December.

Barksdale and the Crossnoes have been linked in the past. Barksdale regularly played poker at the Palace Poker Room in Burton, which the Crossnoes owned.

In 2009, Barksdale shot and killed a masked intruder apparently trying to rob the establishment. The current charges are not related to that case.

