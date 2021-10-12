Advertisement

Saginaw police identify man killed in fiery crash after shooting

Ricky Demondtae Davis Jr. of Saginaw Township was positively identified after an autopsy
Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 19-year-old who died after a shooting and a fiery crash in Saginaw on Friday night.

The body of Ricky Demondtae Davis Jr. of Saginaw Township was found in a pickup truck that crashed into a tree along the 1500 block of South Washington Street and caught fire.

Investigators found bullet holes in the driver’s side and Davis’ body after firefighters extinguished the flames. The Saginaw Police Department says the body was positively identified as Davis after an autopsy.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Saginaw police at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

“We are urging anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call us. Any little bit of information can help,” said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Saginaw Street over I-69 in Flint closed for bridge work starting Oct. 13
MDOT announces road closure in Flint starting on Wednesday
Fenton roads
City officials say bond proposal could fix at least 90% of Fenton’s roads
City of Fenton said that bond proposal could fix at least 90% of roads
City of Fenton says bond proposals could fix at least 90% of roads
GM Flint Engine Operations
General Motors extends layoffs at Flint Engine Operations