Saginaw police identify man killed in fiery crash after shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 19-year-old who died after a shooting and a fiery crash in Saginaw on Friday night.

The body of Ricky Demondtae Davis Jr. of Saginaw Township was found in a pickup truck that crashed into a tree along the 1500 block of South Washington Street and caught fire.

Investigators found bullet holes in the driver’s side and Davis’ body after firefighters extinguished the flames. The Saginaw Police Department says the body was positively identified as Davis after an autopsy.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Saginaw police at 989-759-1419 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

“We are urging anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call us. Any little bit of information can help,” said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez.

