Advertisement

Scattered rain into the afternoon

Scattered light rain
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front will arrive today and with it some slightly cooler temperatures and these are expected by this afternoon. We’ll go from upper 60s and lower 70s to the middle 60s later today. With this front there will also be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but these should stay hit-or-miss, so it won’t be an all-day rain. Winds will come in from the southwest today at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

More clouds and a sprinkle or two expected for tomorrow with temperatures back in the lower 70s. We’ll stay on the mild side through the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 70s. A few more showers are expected late Wednesday into Thursday and then again Friday into Saturday.

All eyes continue to be on the end of the week and weekend as a big cool down is coming. Temperatures are expected to fall below normal for the first time in more than two weeks on Saturday as highs are expected to be in the 50s. We stay cool heading into next week as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Scattered rain
Scattered rain
Scattered rain in the forecast on this Tuesday
Scattered rain chances return as a cold front approaches
Scattered rain in the forecast on this Tuesday
Scattered rain in the forecast on this Tuesday
Rain and a Few Storms Overnight...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report