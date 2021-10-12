Scattered rain into the afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front will arrive today and with it some slightly cooler temperatures and these are expected by this afternoon. We’ll go from upper 60s and lower 70s to the middle 60s later today. With this front there will also be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but these should stay hit-or-miss, so it won’t be an all-day rain. Winds will come in from the southwest today at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

More clouds and a sprinkle or two expected for tomorrow with temperatures back in the lower 70s. We’ll stay on the mild side through the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 70s. A few more showers are expected late Wednesday into Thursday and then again Friday into Saturday.

All eyes continue to be on the end of the week and weekend as a big cool down is coming. Temperatures are expected to fall below normal for the first time in more than two weeks on Saturday as highs are expected to be in the 50s. We stay cool heading into next week as well.

