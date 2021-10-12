Sugah Please Coffee House gears up for Sweetest Day this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sweetest Day is this weekend and many people may be wondering what you can do to celebrate.

The Sugah Please Coffee House is ready to meet everyone’s needs for something sweet and decadent.

Dr. Wendy Ringo was a medical professional in Flint for many years before she traded in her white coat for an apron. She now owns Sugah Please inside the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

Sugah Please is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup service is available. Call 947-600-7252 for more information.

