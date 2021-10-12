University of Michigan-Flint and the city of Flint collaborating to develop sustainability goals

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint is partnering with the Vehicle City to develop sustainability goals to help fight the effects of climate change.

Faculty, staff, and students are all working to co-create a plan toward the city’s environmental sustainability.

Early discussions between the university and the city have been collaborative with their eyes set toward finalizing a realistic plan.

“The City of Flint looks forward to expanding our partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint on building an environmental sustainability plan in Flint,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “The impact of this work will create a blueprint for other urban municipalities to follow. It is purposeful work that cultivates innovation through applied research to move Flint forward.”

It is said that this would be implemented in phases over the next few years.

