Village of Holly Water Department announces temporary shutoff

VILLAGE OF HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/12/21) - The Village of Holly Water Department announced a temporary shutoff for some customers.

It said the water was scheduled to be turned off around 9 a.m. Tuesday for homes and businesses from Oakland Street to Airport Drive on N. Saginaw Street.

The water department said weather permitting, crews would be working for several hours to repair and replace water valves and tie the new main into the existing water main.

Once service was restored, the village said the affected customers would need to boil their water until further notice.

