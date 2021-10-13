Advertisement

A break from the rain on Wednesday but it will return tomorrow

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We see a break from rain chances today but don’t get too used to it because more rain opportunities will be knocking on the door as early as later tonight.

A cold front moved through yesterday and behind this front we’ll see quiet weather for today. Expect a mostly cloudy day but there will be a few peeks of sun during the early afternoon before more clouds move in ahead of our next storm system late in the day. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight, rain is expected to move in after midnight and this will continue into the first half of our Thursday. We could see a few thunderstorms with this as well. Rain chances will diminish Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

Yet another round of rain is expected on Friday and into early Saturday. This appears to be a more widespread and heavier rainfall event for Mid-Michigan with rainfall totals possibly near an inch. This will be with a strong cold front that will arrive late Friday and this will bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Our two plus week stretch of well above normal temperatures will come to an end on Saturday as temperatures will only manage to peak in the middle 50s. With some sunshine Sunday and into next week, we’ll see temps rebound a bit and get back into the 60s for daytime highs.

