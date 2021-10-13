Advertisement

Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Fitness Foundation is taking another step toward creating a healthier Flint. This time, focusing on mindfulness for under-represented individuals.

Healthy, Mindful Flint is aiming to provide better resources to the Black, Indigenous, and people of color through new mindfulness practices.

Canisha Bell, with Healthy Mindful Flint said that health is more than just physical.

“Mental is directly linked to physical and vice versa, when we can calm the mental we calm the body and make clearer better decisions,” said Bell.

When Bell first started Yoga she said she felt under represented. A new Wednesday virtual mindfulness class is hoping to change that narrative and encourage everyone to truly FEEL their emotions.

“We’re operating in the system of disparity, systemic racism, so its so important for us to be able to feel our emotions. For so long we bury them deep, you can bury them, but you better believe you body is reacting to that and its not good. That’s why you see higher percentages of these chronic diseases in people of color,” said Bell.

Bell said that everyone carries and diffuses stress differently, but for many people of color, there is a comfortability that comes with sharing the mindfulness practice with others with similar experiences.

“There’s something that happens, a different energy, where you get with people who are a part of your group. That could be anything. It lessens the stress. If I know I’m talking to another person of color, I already know you’re kind of experiencing some of the same things as me-- and now we can work together to come up with solutions,” said Bell.

Bell said that through the classes, people will be taught how to properly meditate and how to integrate these practices into everyday life.

Those who are interested can join the BI-POC mindfulness practice on Wednesday’s at noon by registering online for their Zoom Group or they can stream it live on their Facebook Page, Healthy, Mindful Flint.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Senator Jim Ananich said that two new business projects...
More than 400 new jobs expected to come to Genesee County
The Crim Fitness Foundation is launching a program to bring mindfulness into the community.
Crim Fitness Foundation launching a new program focused on bringing mindfulness to the community
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, community groups and local businesses are hoping to collect...
Symphony leads drive to collect instruments for students
Mott Community College celebrates its 29th annual Peace and Dignity observance on Monday
Mott Community College celebrates its 29th annual Peace and Dignity observance