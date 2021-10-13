Advertisement

Demolition of the Saginaw Bean Elevator building has started

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw’s skyline is changing a bit.

The building, which displayed the ionic Beans Bunny sign is being demolished and work crews began on the tallest part of the structure Wednesday.

The building is coming down to make way for the Saginaw Public Schools new high school campus, which will include a sports complex where the building currently sits.

The demolition process is expected to wrapped up in about three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

William Jones from North Branch, a barricaded gunman that was arrested in Lapeer County.
North Branch man is in custody for allegedly bringing out a gun at a private event
Funding mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
State official announce new initiative that will fund mental health and addiction care through Medicaid
A sign on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Independent investigation clears three Central Michigan University faulty of misconduct
Independent investigation clears 3 CMU faulty of misconduct
Independent investigation clears 3 CMU faculty of misconduct