Demolition of the Saginaw Bean Elevator building has started

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw’s skyline is changing a bit.

The building, which displayed the ionic Beans Bunny sign is being demolished and work crews began on the tallest part of the structure Wednesday.

The building is coming down to make way for the Saginaw Public Schools new high school campus, which will include a sports complex where the building currently sits.

The demolition process is expected to wrapped up in about three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.