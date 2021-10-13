Advertisement

Elderly woman seriously injured in assault and auto theft near Birch Run

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly woman is recovering from serious injuries after a man broke into her house, assaulted her and stole her car.

Michigan State Police say the male suspect in his 20s broke into the 87-year-old woman’s home on Canada Road in Birch Run Township around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect severely assaulted the woman, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect stole the woman’s car, which was located Tuesday morning in the city of Saginaw. However, the suspect remains at large.

The victim remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

An elderly woman was severely assaulted and her vehicle stolen Monday afternoon.
Elderly woman seriously injured in assault and auto theft in Birch Run
Supply chain management companies look to expand their workforce as hiring struggle persists
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Isabella County Deputies respond to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian
Saginaw police identify man killed in fiery crash after shooting
Police identify man shot and killed in Kochville hotel district