Elderly woman seriously injured in assault and auto theft near Birch Run

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly woman is recovering from serious injuries after a man broke into her house, assaulted her and stole her car.

Michigan State Police say the male suspect in his 20s broke into the 87-year-old woman’s home on Canada Road in Birch Run Township around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect severely assaulted the woman, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect stole the woman’s car, which was located Tuesday morning in the city of Saginaw. However, the suspect remains at large.

The victim remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

