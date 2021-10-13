Flint ranked reports second most pedestrian deaths in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Michigan Auto Law says this month had the most car crashes involving pedestrians from 2016 to 2020.

The law firm says most of those pedestrian crashes happened in our state’s most-populated cities, often with walkable downtowns.

The city of Detroit has had the most crashes involving pedestrians with more than 3,500 people injured and 384 deaths from 2016 to 2020.

Flint saw the sixth-most injuries from car-pedestrian crashes in that time with 347. But the city also had the second most deaths from car-pedestrian crashes in those five years with a total of 53 fatalities.

