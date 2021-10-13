Flint’s Music Planet celebrates 40 years in business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - He’s a Flint icon in his own right, but very humble too.

For the past 40 years, Carter McWright has provided Flint with sweet music.

It’s a passion for music which has kept McWright’s Music Planet going strong for four decades in his small north Flint store off of West Carpenter Rd.

Music Planet is known for a large collection of cd’s, records and even cassette tapes in a variety of genres.

Over the decades, McWright has been challenged by changes in the community, musical tastes and the industry itself - as more people stream their music off their phone or computers.

“Gospel is probably, I would say, about 40%. The other sixty would be between blues, R&B, jazz, hip hop and rap,” he said.

McWright caters to local churches in the community, but has also been known to host a few celebrities.

“L.L Cool J. was here, Run DMC, Billy Wright, Clarence Carter, Joe Simon, Marvin Sease,” he said.

Even though Music Planet has faced its struggles, McWright wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s not all about how much money you can make. It’s about doing what you like, doing what you love. Doing what the people want and what they love,” he said.

Customers seem to agree.

“Great store to be at. Great customer service. Great music,” said Trenton Horne, a Flint resident.

Another resident said that he always finds what he’s looking for at Planet Music.

“Every time I’m looking for a Gospel cd, I think he has it,” added Eddie Fields, also from Flint.

McWright said that he was able to start his business by selling his prized 1976 Cadillac.

More famous singers to stop by Music Planet over the years include SWV, Dennis Edwards and the Temptations.

McWright said that he plans to stay in business as long as he’s healthy and his customers continue to support him.

