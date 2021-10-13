Advertisement

Independent investigation clears three Central Michigan University faculty of misconduct

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -“The direction we gave President Davies and the Honigman law firm is we needed an independent investigation of integrity, leave no stone unturned. The direction was to go to the wall to find the truth. And that’s what we did,” said CMU Board of Trustees Chair, Richard Studley.

As other universities like Michigan State University and The University of Michigan continue to deal with the fallout of sexual abuse misconduct and inaction, officials at Central Michigan University announced the findings of an investigation into allegations of abuse involving the university’s internship program.

The investigation was launched after reports of female Central Michigan University interns and employees being harassed at Vanguard Public Affairs Agency came to light earlier this year.

“The investigation started several months ago, when we received serious allegations from a media, any reporter who articulated allegations of sexual assault, harassment, trafficking, and the possible involvement of several CMU employees. We took those allegations very seriously,” said CMU President Bob Davies.

In addition to clearing the three faculty members, the investigation also made some recommendations on how the university can enhance training around sexual misconduct reporting and allow students enrolled in the internship program to offer feedback on their environment.

“Right now we asked the business. Businesses leaders where they are, how the student did. I think this one of the organizations asked the students, how would the business, what, what did you learn what was the environment, that, that they were part of. There was also the recommendations of how we can facilitate more more communication between among departments with the internship programs and those types of things,” Davies said.

