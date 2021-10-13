Advertisement

Isabella County Deputies respond to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian

Officials released that the deceased victim was a 76-year-old female from Union Twp.
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Isabella County Deputies released that they responded to a one car accident involving a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported that the accident took place on Bamber Road North of Pickard Road, in Union Twp.

Police said that when they arrived, they discovered a woman who had been walking back to her home from the road, had been struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 23-year-old man from Mt Pleasant, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra. He told the authorities that he may have fallen asleep and left the roadway, striking the victim.

Police report that the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and that the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

