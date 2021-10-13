JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Lots of clouds held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday and temperatures held pretty steady in the 60s for much of the day. For all of the cloud cover, only scattered showers drifted across the area. A few will continue to linger through the night, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else. Generally cloudy skies will hold through the night as low temperatures early Wednesday morning settle into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a pretty nice day across the ABC12 viewing area. After a cloudy start to the day, we should get into some sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s on a light wind from the southwest to south. By Wednesday night, another batch of rain will be making a move into our area. The pattern will likely hang around into early Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will again be in the 70s with a little bit of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will be talking a little bit of a tumble as we close-out the workweek. With a good bit of cloud cover, some showers, and a west to northwesterly wind, Friday will see high temperatures drop back into the 60s. We may lose another ten degrees or so for Saturday. With a mix of sun and clouds, spotty showers, and a stronger northwesterly wind, high temperatures will be in the 50s. On ABC12 News we will let you know if temperatures will recover into next week. - JR