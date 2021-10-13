Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of clouds held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday and temperatures held pretty steady in the 60s for much of the day.  For all of the cloud cover, only scattered showers drifted across the area.  A few will continue to linger through the night, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else.  Generally cloudy skies will hold through the night as low temperatures early Wednesday morning settle into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a pretty nice day across the ABC12 viewing area.  After a cloudy start to the day, we should get into some sunshine for the afternoon.  Highs will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s on a light wind from the southwest to south.  By Wednesday night, another batch of rain will be making a move into our area.  The pattern will likely hang around into early Thursday afternoon.  Highs Thursday will again be in the 70s with a little bit of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will be talking a little bit of a tumble as we close-out the workweek.  With a good bit of cloud cover, some showers, and a west to northwesterly wind, Friday will see high temperatures drop back into the 60s.  We may lose another ten degrees or so for Saturday.  With a mix of sun and clouds, spotty showers, and a stronger northwesterly wind, high temperatures will be in the 50s.  On ABC12 News we will let you know if temperatures will recover into next week. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Sprinkles Early Wednesday...Some Sunshine Later...
JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report
Showers Fade Away This Evening...
JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report
Showers Fade Away This Evening...
JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report
Scattered rain
Scattered rain into the afternoon