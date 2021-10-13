JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday was another pretty nice October day across Mid-Michigan. With a mix of sun and clouds, along with a light southerly wind, temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to lower 70s for the afternoon. Clouds will quickly roll into our area tonight, and we will see some rain develop for the overnight period. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder too. Temperatures overnight will once again run well above the average, which is now 41-degrees.

You will want to have your umbrella handy for the next couple of days. Lots of clouds with occasional showers and thundershowers will be the rule for Thursday and Friday. Even with the threat of rain, highs Thursday will sneak into the 70s in many areas. Highs Friday will drop back into the 60s, but will remain above the average of 61. For the second week in a row, some of the high school football games Friday evening may be impacted by the weather.

Saturday isn’t looking too great at this point. With lingering showers and strong northwesterly winds, highs will retreat into the 50s. Clouds will start to break-up Saturday evening, and that will set the stage for a brighter end to the weekend. With the return of the sunshine, highs Sunday will move back to “normal” levels. On ABC12 News we will let you know if more sunshine will mean warmer temperatures again for next week. - JR