Kroger is hosting a hybrid hiring event, says they are looking for 1,200 workers

MICHIGAN, (WJRT) - Happening Wednesday, Kroger is hosting a hybrid hiring event, they said they are looking for 1,200 workers ahead of the holiday season.

The hiring event is happening Wednesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., both virtually and at locations across the state.

Opportunities include part-time and full-time positions. The retailer said that new hires can start in as little as three days.

Anyone interested can preview the available jobs and register on Kroger’s career website.

