Station: WJRT Dept: Engineering

Location: Flint

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

Seeking a Broadcast Maintenance Technician with TV/Broadcasting experience.

Candidate should be familiar with maintaining studio, control room, ENG, and transmission equipment. Proficiency in the repair of digital & analog audio, video and server equipment.

Knowledge of Broadcast systems installation and maintenance. Ability to perform regular maintenance tasks including repair, replacement, and supplies. Remote broadcast experience is a plus.

Duties include troubleshooting, maintaining and installing studio, transmission and editing equipment. Computer skills and college degree in electronics or equivalent required. Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license in good standing.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

•Assist in engineering aspects of the technical facility including studio equipment support, transmitter maintenance, editing systems, field production support and transmission of live/recorded events & programs

• Have expert knowledge regarding equipment, technology, and systems and be able to step in and assist in emergency situations

• Performs regular maintenance tasks including repairs, equipment replacement, supplies, etc.

• Documents and executes necessary corrective actions

• Ensures all transmission equipment is operating correctly before and during live event telecasts - corrects and documents technical problems and reports them to the managers

• Maintains station live vehicles, including satellite trucks

• Maintains building needs

• Have working knowledge of the latest operating systems software, including server and desktop operating systems

• Familiar with networking routing and IP addressing

• Must be available to work during breaking news situations, severe weather, new system integrations and updates.

• Display and maintain professional appearance, based on station standards and professional demeanor

• Must have a background / previous working experience in engineering

QUALIFICATIONS:

• 2-3 years of professional or broadcast experience. Strong leadership skills and ability to operate in high pressure situations

• A Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or related is preferred, but is not required

• Commanding knowledge of broadcast video equipment and techniques

• Ability to learn and adapt quickly to all work situations

• Professional, communicative, highly self-motivated, detail oriented, and focused individual traits

This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.