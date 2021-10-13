Meteorologist Weekend / MMJ

Station: WJRT Dept: News

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

WJRT is seeking an experienced meteorologist/MMJ to join our award-winning news team at our state-of-the-art studios in Flint, Michigan. The successful candidate will have the drive and talent to be number one. You will work with the News Director and Chief Meteorologist to set the direction of and provide feedback to the news department and weather department.

The ideal candidate must be able to produce and deliver a dynamic, compelling and understandable forecast for our newscasts and digital platforms. Accuracy is a must. You will cover severe weather with urgency, while also being reassuring. Our weekend meteorologist/MMJ must have the ability to work in a multi-platform environment and will contribute daily to our digital platforms, including social media and abc12.com. Applicant must have ability to perform as one-person-band Reporter/MMJ for 3 weekdays. Must be comfortable on air or live in the field.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working directly with the news team to build out our coverage and make it meaningful and relatable to our viewers. Our meteorologists also report in the field. Strong leadership and teamwork is a must. Our weather team is involved in the newsroom and the community. The person we hire must have a positive attitude and be an ambassador for the station by making personal appearances at community events. This position will include weekends.

Constructing a clear accurate forecast for weekend newscasts. Writing compelling stories. Shooting and editing video. Live reporting in studio or in the field. Update social media accounts. Must be able to work under extreme deadlines pressure and respond to late changes. Be available for unscheduled assignments on morning, nights, weekends and holidays as assigned by News Management.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in meteorology or similar degree.

Previous experience and working knowledge of weather systems.

This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

