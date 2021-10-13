Michigan confirms three cases of EEE in Mid-Michigan horses

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan agriculture officials confirmed more cases of a dangerous mosquito-borne disease in Mid-Michigan horses.

Officials say three new cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis show that it’s important to continue taking precautions against bug bites this fall.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says three new cases of EEE were found in Mid-Michigan: one horse from Genesee County and two horses from Shiawassee County.

EEE is spread by infected mosquitoes often in the fall around Michigan. It has a 33% fatality rate in the rare cases where humans become ill.

The disease is a threat until there has been at least one hard freeze, when the temperatures fall below 28 degrees for several hours.

