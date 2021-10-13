Michigan extends extra benefits for all 700,000 households on SNAP in October

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All Michigan residents who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a program that started in April 2020 to give all households the maximum SNAP benefits.

About 350,000 households that qualify for less than the top benefit for their size automatically have received the maximum benefit for 18 months. In addition, about 350,000 other households already receiving the maximum benefit for their size will receive at least $95 more for the sixth consecutive month.

The increase comes from funding in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deposit the extra payment on Bridge Cards beginning Oct 23.

“Helping families address food insecurity during the pandemic is one of MDHHS’s top priorities,” said Lewis Roubal, senior deputy director for opportunity. “With help from our federal partners, we are helping families put more nutritious food on the table.”

More than 1.25 million people from 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. Maximum benefits range from $250 per month for a single person to $992 per month for a family of five.

Nobody needs to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month.

