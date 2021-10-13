Station: WJRT Dept: News

Location: Flint

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

ABC12 is looking for a strong, creative journalist who is passionate about telling stories in the community. We’re looking for a driven professional who wants to make connections in an incredible community – and be on the front-lines of big news stories that often make news around the world. We’re looking for a REPORTER, not a recorder. The Flint, Saginaw and Bay City market is home to tough, proud and amazing people. We need a tough, proud and amazing journalist to help tell their stories. To be considered for this position, please include samples of your work that demonstrate your ability to use strong writing, compelling video and sound, and engaging live performance to tell an impactful story.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ideal candidate has a strong desire to turn the lead story every day

Must report breaking news with urgency, impact and deliver quality reporting in high pressure deadline situations

Pitch viable, developed story ideas

Develop and cultivate sources

Shoot, write, edit a minimum of one package and one vosot per shift

Solid understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism

Demonstrate strong social media skills in posting and interacting on digital platforms

Write a digital article/ develop multiplatform content for each story you cover

Post and interact on multiple social media platforms

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred (or equivalent experience)

1 year of experience as an MMJ, additional experience preferred

Ability to Shoot and Edit (Edius experience a plus)

Excellent time management skills

Strong writing skills (broadcast and print styles)

· This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

