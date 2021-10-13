Advertisement

Neighbors shocked after 87-year-old Birch Run Township woman is assaulted in home

Police say attacker also stole the woman’s car, which was found in Saginaw
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A rural part of Saginaw County shaken after an elderly woman in their neighborhood was brutally attacked in her home.

State police say the attacker then stole her car.

While the 87-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital, investigators are still looking for suspects.

The police are saying its possible this could be a random attack, but we have also been told they have leads they are working on.

One thing is certain, people who live nearby will be concerned until someone is arrested.

It was around 1:45 Monday afternoon when police say a man came into a Canada Road home in Birch Run Township and assaulted an 87 year old woman. The woman was able to call 911.

Police arrived, finding the woman with severe injuries and she remains hospitalized. Investigators believe the attacker stole the woman’s car and the vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning, abandoned in Saginaw.

“Why did they beat her up. Take the car, don’t beat the poor woman up for pete’s sake, take the car and be done,” says Maxine Schmitzer.

She knows the woman who was attacked. They attend the same church. She’s praying for her friend’s recovery and that an arrest is made soon.

“Church called me and said be careful because I am widow, I called everyone I know in this area to make sure everyone knows what is going on,” she says.

“Its kind of scary, we got the two girls.” says Kelsey Taylor.

Kelsey’s family lives a few houses away from where the attack took place.

“We are close to town, but its a country setting, its supposed to be quiet,” says Taylor.

Its supposed to be, but she realizes that a violent crime like this can happen anywhere.

“A mile down the road we have people breaking in beating up old people, over a car,” says Taylor.

The suspect is described as a white male with sandy blond hair in his 20s.

He was wearing gray and black clothing at the time of the incident.

While they work on leads, investigators are still asking anyone that might have information on this case to call the state police or Crime Stoppers.

