North Branch man is in custody for allegedly bringing out a gun at a private event

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A North Branch man is in custody Wednesday for allegedly bringing out a gun at a private event.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s office said that they responded to a call Monday night for a domestic dispute.

The owner of the home, identified as William Jones, allegedly brought out a shotgun.

Several people in the house were able to leave, but police said that after they received the call, the gun was allegedly shot at least three times.

Jones was able to leave the house and police located him in a wooded area, in a tree. After a brief struggle police said that he was taken into custody

He is being charged with felonious assault, felony firearm and resisting arrest.

Jones is currently set on a bond of $20,000 and officials said that he is at the Lapeer County Jail.

