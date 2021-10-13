Owners of never-built glamping resort in Northern Michigan plea to larceny

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple behind a planned glamping resort in Northern Michigan pleaded no contest to stealing money from reservations and never building the luxury camping resort.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says 61-year-old Bradley Carlson and 58-year-old Sandra Carlson pleaded no contest to three counts apiece of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000. Both will serve probation and must refund over $29,000.

The Carlsons had grand plants to build Bella Solviva in Antrim County and accepted reservations beginning in 2015. They allegedly told people making reservations that they would provide full refunds if the campsites weren’t available in time for the reservation date.

The attorney general’s office says the couple never built the resort and failed to refund money to more than 30 prospective customers.

An Antrim County judge sentenced the couple to two years of probation, during which they are not allowed to engage in any venture capital projects. They also are required to pay over $29,200 in restitution to victims.

“Consumers must be able to trust their hard-earned money will be used as intended,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office remains committed to holding accountable those who don’t deliver on their obligations to their customers.”

Court proceedings continue against the Bella Solviva company with a hearing in Antrim County Circuit Court on Nov. 8.

