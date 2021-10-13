Station: WJRT Dept: News

Location: Flint

Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

Are you a show crafter, who uses every tool in the tool chest to develop a fast-paced, informative, and focused newscast? Do you strive on making each newscast better than the last? Do you thrive on throwing everything out to cover the big story of the day or breaking news? If so, we want to talk to you!

WJRT is looking for an experienced Producer. Candidate must be highly creative with quick and concise decision-making abilities; possess a track record of strong news judgment and a winning competitive attitude; unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards a must.

Must have the ability to act professionally and maintain control in a fast pace, high pressure environment; be accustomed to changing gears on constant breaking news, updating news, and continued coverage for our viewers.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Create newscasts, select, research, write content for live newscasts

• Communicating, coordinating, and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff.

• Build news content in unique and compelling ways using the many tools and technology available

• Working knowledge of current events and community issues

• Enhance content with graphics, video research, and station branding

• Oversee all aspects of content and presentation of newscast.

• Ability to write, re-write, edit and post to website as well as other platforms.

• Producer will be expected to update digital and social platforms as needed.

• Work closely with the news team for accurate and interesting news information on all platforms

• The News Producer will oversee content quality and accuracy for his/her newscasts

• Grow the stations’ social and digital footprint, especially within key demographics

• Passion for production & storytelling, combined with an unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics and standards

• Willingness to grow by taking direction and excel as a team member.

• Communicate effectively and efficiently with anchors, field crews and technical staff

• Adapt to breaking news and developing stories

• Generate story ideas and collaborate with news staff on promotable story ideas

• Assist producers in formatting other newscasts

• Ability to edit video

• Perform other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years prior news producing experience and strong editorial skills

• Possess a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting, or a related field

• High level of communication skills both written and verbal along with excellent judgement

• Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure

• Must possess exceptional organizational and writing skills

• Knowledge of web-based publishing

• Mindful of deadlines

• Ability to lead and make split second decisions based upon knowledge of directives

• Must be self-motivated, ability to multi-task, and excel under intense deadlines pressure in a rapidly changing environment

• Experience with ENPS a plus

• Must know how to edit

• Excellent writing, spelling, grammar, and copy-editing skills.

• Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

• An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components.

• Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements.

• Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards.

• Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news.

• Must be willing to reside in the DMA

THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION

This shift is currently for Producer. This is a 24/7 operation and may require working overnights and/or weekends, as well as holidays.

The hours, shifts, responsibilities are flexible and are subject to change at the News Director’s discretion.

Involvement in station initiatives and station events are necessary. This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

