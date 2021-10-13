Station: WJRT Dept: News

ABOUT STATION:

For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.

Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.

If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.

JOB SUMMARY:

WJRT is searching for a News Reporter.

WJRT-TV, ABC12, seeking a highly motivated News Reporter in Flint/Saginaw/Bay City Market. The successful candidate should be an excellent storyteller who possesses strong writing skills, solid news judgment, and is able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment, with a minimum of 3 years of experience in broadcast journalism as a reporter or MMJ. This is not an entry-level position. We are seeking someone who will build sources in the community, has an eye and ear for compelling video and sound. A Reporter that can delve into investigative stories and ask critical key questions that our viewers want to know. Familiarity with operating TVU and Dejero live equipment a plus. On occasion you may be asked to be an MMJ as needed.

WJRT is committed to providing in-depth investigative stories that affect change, hold the powerful accountable, and shine a light on public corruption. WJRT recognizes the responsibility of keeping the viewing public safe and informed about the world around them delivering all the news, information and entertainment viewers want and need to know. With this mission in mind, WJRT is committed to serving and be a leader in the field of investigative journalism.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Reporter will be responsible for live shots, writing and posting multiple stories daily for broadcast as well as all of WJRT’s multimedia platforms under tight deadlines.

· Must also be strong at managing breaking news and severe weather coverage, be able to make sound split-second decisions during live broadcasts.

· Ability to shoot and edit video with knowledge of electronic news gathering & non-linear editing

· Strong skills in posting to the web, working with social media, and gathering of user generated content are important.

· Knowledge of ENPS preferred.

· BS/BA in Journalism/Communications or equivalent background

· Highly developed public speaking and interpersonal skills

· Essential 3 years television experience in top 150 market

· Extensive experience in broadcast TV news

· Professional, consistent on-air appearance

· Advanced ability in critical thinking

· Understands social media and the importance of engaging viewers

· Quick and effective decision-making skills

· Comfortable with live ad-libbing

· Ability to perform under various degrees of pressure and ability to switch gears quickly

· Hours, shifts, responsibilities are flexible and are subject to change at the News Directors discretion.

· Must reside in market area

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred (or equivalent experience)

2 years of experience as a Reporter, MMJ, additional experience preferred

Ability to Shoot and Edit (Edius experience a plus)

Excellent time management skills

· Applicants must be able to quickly develop contacts and work sources and be a team player with strong communication skills.

This is a full time position offering competitive salaries with a competitive benefit package that includes medical/dental/vision plans as well as a 401k plan.

Pre-employment and random drug testing, successful completion of pre-employment background check, and MVR check are conditions of employment. You must possess a valid driver’s license had have a good driving record.

If offered a position, you must produce legally required documentation demonstrating your eligibility to work in the United States before you can begin employment.

This position requires you to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).

Please apply by sending resume and cover letter to : wjrthrjobpostings@abc12.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WJRT provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, WJRT complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

WJRT expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of WJRT’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

