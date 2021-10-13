Advertisement

Saginaw Police Department to use high definition cameras to track violent crime suspects

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -”They are cameras, and they’re also license plate readers, which will help officers, and detectives, identify persons involved in any sort of criminal activity within the city of Saginaw,” said Saginaw Det./Sgt. Matt Gerow.

As the city deals with a surge in violent crime- the Saginaw Police will soon have another way to track down suspects after city council approved a $273,000 federal grant for the purchase of high definition cameras to help officers identify suspects.

“You can actually say okay, here’s a red truck that went this direction, away from where this crime occurred and read the plate, which helps us develop suspects in the case when sometimes we would only have a vehicle description,” Gerow said.

Gerow says the cameras which will be operated and monitored by the police department directly, will also be able to help in missing person cases-like recent one involving a Saginaw man.

“We knew that missing persons license plate number. And to the Michigan State Police and they were able to enter it into their that those camera database, computers, and we discovered that he was in Detroit, because the camera, license plate reader,” Gerow said.

Gerow also wants to reassure people about how police will use the cameras.

“We’re not trying to threaten anybody’s Fourth Amendment right to search and seizure. This is simply to help keep Saginaw safe can help reduce violent crime, or any type of crime for that matter in the city of Saginaw,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

A new report proves Genesee County to be the model for what voting access should look like in...
New report shows right to vote often ignored for those behind bars
Saginaw PD to use high definition cameras to track violent crime suspects
Saginaw PD to use high def cameras to track violent crime suspects
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color
Crim mindfulness initiative hopes to reach more people of color