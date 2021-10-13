Saginaw Police Department to use high definition cameras to track violent crime suspects

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -”They are cameras, and they’re also license plate readers, which will help officers, and detectives, identify persons involved in any sort of criminal activity within the city of Saginaw,” said Saginaw Det./Sgt. Matt Gerow.

As the city deals with a surge in violent crime- the Saginaw Police will soon have another way to track down suspects after city council approved a $273,000 federal grant for the purchase of high definition cameras to help officers identify suspects.

“You can actually say okay, here’s a red truck that went this direction, away from where this crime occurred and read the plate, which helps us develop suspects in the case when sometimes we would only have a vehicle description,” Gerow said.

Gerow says the cameras which will be operated and monitored by the police department directly, will also be able to help in missing person cases-like recent one involving a Saginaw man.

“We knew that missing persons license plate number. And to the Michigan State Police and they were able to enter it into their that those camera database, computers, and we discovered that he was in Detroit, because the camera, license plate reader,” Gerow said.

Gerow also wants to reassure people about how police will use the cameras.

“We’re not trying to threaten anybody’s Fourth Amendment right to search and seizure. This is simply to help keep Saginaw safe can help reduce violent crime, or any type of crime for that matter in the city of Saginaw,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.