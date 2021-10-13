Advertisement

Shepherd Public Schools cancel classes, mandate masks as COVID-19 cases rise

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - Shepherd Public Schools will be closed Thursday because of a rise in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and face coverings are required starting Wednesday.

Though the Isabella County district did not cancel on Wednesday, administrators say everyone needs to mask up inside buildings. The mask mandate will continue until the number of COVID-19 cases drops to an acceptable level.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Terry Starr said Shepherd Middle School and Shepherd High School both went “well over” the acceptable number of 10 positive COVID-19 cases per day. He did not say exactly how many new cases were reported in each building.

Shepherd Elementary School reached the acceptable threshold with eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

The half day of classes planned on Thursday has been canceled, so students do not need to report. Parent-teacher conferences planned for this week will take place virtually rather than in person to slow the virus spread.

None of us is thrilled to make continual adjustments to our lives regarding COVID-19,” Starr said. “However, it must be the district’s continued practice to control and mitigate the virus spread as best deemed possible.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Mosquitoes
Michigan confirms three cases of EEE in Mid-Michigan horses
Andrea Acevedo is president of the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union.
Nursing home workers ask Saginaw City Council to set example with hazard pay
Beaumont Health
Beaumont Health offering up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some jobs
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala is chairman of the American Medical Association board.
Flint doctor says Michigan’s COVID-19 rates will stay high until people get vaccine