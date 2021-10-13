Shepherd Public Schools cancel classes, mandate masks as COVID-19 cases rise

SHEPHERD, Mich. (WJRT) - Shepherd Public Schools will be closed Thursday because of a rise in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and face coverings are required starting Wednesday.

Though the Isabella County district did not cancel on Wednesday, administrators say everyone needs to mask up inside buildings. The mask mandate will continue until the number of COVID-19 cases drops to an acceptable level.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Terry Starr said Shepherd Middle School and Shepherd High School both went “well over” the acceptable number of 10 positive COVID-19 cases per day. He did not say exactly how many new cases were reported in each building.

Shepherd Elementary School reached the acceptable threshold with eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

The half day of classes planned on Thursday has been canceled, so students do not need to report. Parent-teacher conferences planned for this week will take place virtually rather than in person to slow the virus spread.

None of us is thrilled to make continual adjustments to our lives regarding COVID-19,” Starr said. “However, it must be the district’s continued practice to control and mitigate the virus spread as best deemed possible.”

