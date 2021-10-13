Advertisement

Three Mid-Michigan elementary schools ranked among top 50 in Michigan

Two schools in the Saginaw area and one in Davison made the list
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - U.S. News & World Report published its list of Michigan’s top public elementary and middle schools based on math and reading proficiency and performance.

Three of the top 50 elementary schools in the state are located in Mid-Michigan.

Handley Elementary School in Saginaw was ranked as the fourth best in Michigan, followed by Hemmeter Elementary School in Saginaw Township at seventh place and Hill Elementary School in Davison at 45th place.

Webster Elementary School in Livonia was ranked as the top across the state.

