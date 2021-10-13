Two men accused of shooting into downtown Saginaw business, injuring woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were arrested after a Saginaw police officer allegedly saw them shooting into a downtown business Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was on patrol westbound on Court Street around 12:30 p.m., when occupants of a vehicle opened fire on the Annie Mae Cafe at Court and Mason streets. A woman in the businesses suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her foot.

The Saginaw police officer began chasing the suspects before they stopped and ran away on foot near the intersection of Andre and Ames streets. A K-9 team helped officers track down the suspects, who were arrested and taken to the Saginaw County Jail.

Investigators found a pistol with the men, which they believe was used in the shooting at Annie Mae Cafe.

Police say the injured woman was receiving treatment at Covenant Healthcare hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators don’t believe she was targeted in the shooting, but was just visiting the business when the shooting happened.

Saginaw police did not release any information on a possible motive for the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1419 or email dvasquez@saginaw-mi.com.

