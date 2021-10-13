U.S to reopen Canada and Mexico boarders in November

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. will soon lift restrictions for foreign travelers coming into the country over land border crossings.

That includes Michigan’s border with Canada. Foreign travelers will be allowed in the U.S. starting in early November as long as they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the Michigan and Canada relationship has been built on trade, travel, and friendship.

“By reopening the border, we can build on Michigan’s economic momentum. We had the third-highest GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 and have a $3.5 billion surplus to invest in our families, communities, and small businesses. I look forward to collaborating with our Canadian friends to emerge from the pandemic and usher in a new era of economic prosperity,” said Whitmer.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, who is also chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement:

“I’m pleased that President Biden has put forward a public plan that will safely reopen northern land ports of entry to vaccinated travelers. There is no question travel restrictions at our Northern Border have caused significant disruptions and challenges for Michigan’s cross-border communities and binational families.

The move ends a 19 month freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today’s announcement from the Administration means businesses, workers, and all Michiganders will once again safely benefit from increased travel at our Northern Border. As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I’ll continue working to ensure our borders remain secure and accessible for safe trade and travel,” said Peters.

